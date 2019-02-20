Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Watch this rising country artist cover Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
Emerging country artist Raleigh Keegan has taken a bold risk covering Eminem's signature tune "Lose Yourself," but in this instance, it has paid off.
Keegan begins the song on the piano and he is accompanied by his guitar player on electric guitar. Keegan gives "Lose Yourself" his own unique twist, with his rich voice. He is really able to capture the essence of the song's intense lyrics.
His solo music is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Raleigh Keegan proves that good music is able to deny barriers. He delivered a bravura performance of Eminem's "Lose Yourself." It garners two thumbs up for a job well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things for Keegan in the future. He exudes a great deal of natural talent.
To learn more about rising country artist Raleigh Keegan and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his website.
More about lose yourself, Eminem, Raleigh Keegan, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
'Roma' star's unlikely road from mountains of Mexico to Hollywood
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger to perform at the Hulu Theater at MSG
Three MPs abandon May over Brexit as UK political sands shift
Review: Adam Lambert slays 'Blue Suede Shoes' in 'Elvis All-Star Tribute' Special
Review: Ben Platt melts hearts with liberating 'Ease My Mind' music video Special
Q&A: Recent airport shutdowns need drone interdiction technology Special
New solutions proposed for renewable energy scaleup
India is leading the way with digital insurance services
Russia releases video of new nuclear-powered underwater drone
Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg talks about rebranding of swim schools Special