Emerging country artist Raleigh Keegan has taken a bold risk covering Eminem's signature tune "Lose Yourself," but in this instance, it has paid off.
Keegan begins the song on the piano and he is accompanied by his guitar player on electric guitar. Keegan gives "Lose Yourself" his own unique twist, with his rich voice. He is really able to capture the essence of the song's intense lyrics.
His solo music is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Raleigh Keegan proves that good music is able to deny barriers. He delivered a bravura performance of Eminem's "Lose Yourself." It garners two thumbs up for a job well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things for Keegan in the future. He exudes a great deal of natural talent.
To learn more about rising country artist Raleigh Keegan and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his website.