Emerging country artist Chase Sansing has decided to take a big risk. He covers the Queen rock classic "Somebody to Love."
Sansing begins the song in a controlled, soothing fashion, and it builds up into a true power-ballad, where he shows off his high notes and slick vocal runs.
For this performance, music was provided by Sing2Piano. His pitch is impressive throughout the song and he evokes a wide range of raw emotions.
The Verdict
Overall, Chase Sansing is able to breath fresh life into Queen's "Somebody to Love." He does a solid job and his expressive version of the song will resonate well with his fans and listeners. This rendition garners two thumbs up. Keep those YouTube covers coming, Chase.
To learn more about rising country artist Chase Sansing and his music, check out his official Facebook page and his Instagram page.
