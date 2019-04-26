Email
article imageReview: Watch this country artist cover Trisha Yearwood's 'Walkaway Joe' Special

By Markos Papadatos     26 mins ago in Music
Emerging country artist Brandon Lay has covered Trisha Yearwood's smash single "Walkaway Joe," and he has done an excellent job.
This song was released on April 26 exclusively on Amazon Music. Lay allows his rich, baritone vocals to shine on this timeless tune. He is able to dust off the Trisha Yearwood and Don Henley original duet and give it a fresh touch. Most importantly, it is great to this classic sung from a male perspective.
Lay expressed that he feels very fortunate to have been exposed to great music as a kid, especially in an era where the female artists dominated the country music scene. He feels that "Walkaway Joe" is a firm reminder of the '90s era and it stands the test of time, and rightfully so. Lay noted that he was "humbled" to give it his own spin. It is evident that Lay has an old soul.
His version of "Walkaway Joe" is available on Amazon Music, and all country music fans and listeners ought to check it out. This marvelous rendition garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about rising country singer-songwriter Brandon Lay, check out his official Facebook page.
Read More: Brandon Lay chatted with Digital Journal about his debut single "Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers."
More about Country, Artist, walkaway joe, Trisha yearwood
 
