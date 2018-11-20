Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music 16-year-old pop and R&B artist Nicole Michelle has covered rock band Heart's hit single "Alone," and the result is magical. Her musical mentor and producer is On November 11, as Digital Journal The Verdict Overall, To learn more about emerging pop and R&B sensation Nicole Michelle, check out her The songstress' vocals on "Alone" are sultry yet dynamic, and she makes the song work for her. She previously performed this rock power-ballad in January of 2018, during her live set at Royale Nightclub in Boston, Massachusetts, where she left her audience in total awe. Many listeners were in disbelief that she was only 15 years old at the time.Her musical mentor and producer is Jeff Timmons from the Grammy-nominated pop group 98 Degrees.On November 11, as Digital Journal reported , Nicole Michelle performed at the iconic Wilbur Theater in Boston, Massachusetts, where she opened for chart-topping all-girl group Danity Kane.Overall, Nicole Michelle exudes a great deal of talent on her cover version of Heart's "Alone." She truly makes this song her own and allows her powerhouse voice to shine; moreover, she is able to introduce it to a younger demographic of music listeners. Her future in the music business should be bright and promising. This killer rendition garners an A rating.To learn more about emerging pop and R&B sensation Nicole Michelle, check out her official Facebook page More about Nicole Michelle, Heart, Rock, Alone Nicole Michelle Heart Rock Alone