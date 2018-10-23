Email
Review: Watch country star Ty Herndon cover this Whitney Houston classic

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 23, country star Ty Herndon has covered Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," which has a dance vibe to it.
This arrangement of the song is clever and infectious, featuring Herndon's breathy and rumbling vocals, and it has neat reverb on the chorus.
Herndon is able to introduce this Whitney Houston classic to younger fans and listeners of country music and other genres; moreover, his distinct rendition is refreshing.
Herndon's music video for this song compliments it quite well. The video is uplifting and a great deal of fun.
His version of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Ty Herndon has done a soaring job covering Whitney Houston, and putting his own spin on one of Houston's best-loved hits. It also showcases the growth and evolution of his sound, which seems promising. Herndon's version of "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" is worth more than just a passing glance. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about country sensation Ty Herndon and his music, check out his official website.
