British pop trio BBMak has covered Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Academy Award-winning and Grammy award-winning single "Shallow." Their version is soothing and controlled, featuring their crisp harmonies. Hopefully, they will perform a snippet of it during their "Back Here" headlining tour. Speaking of their tour, on Wednesday, May 8, they will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City. On Friday, May 3, BBMak released their newest single, "Bullet Train," which is their first new music release in 15 years. It is a track on their forthcoming studio album. Overall, BBMak charms on their acoustic rendition of "Shallow." Although it may have been brief in duration, they were able to make a lasting impact on their fans and listeners. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper would be proud of this bold and brave version, which ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and its simplicity. It garners an A rating. BBMak is able to give their listening audience a masterclass on harmonies as Stephen "Ste" McNally, Christian Burns and Mark Barry cover "Shallow." These British musicians have truly given it a unique twist and they have made it their own.