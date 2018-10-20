Internationally recognized Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, and his son, Matteo Bocelli have covered Ed Sheeran's "Perfect Symphony" on the Ken Bruce show.
Andrea Bocelli and Matteo deliver a soaring stripped down version of "Perfect Symphony" in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. This rendition is quite emotional, powerful and it will resonate well with their fans and listeners.
Matteo tackles the song with the same passion and conviction that Ed Sheeran invested in it. Both father and son's velvet vocals blend well together, as they compliment each other in English and Italian, and they produce yet another magical musical event.
Equally impressive was their beautiful classical crossover collaboration "Fall On Me," which is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli are superb on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect Symphony." It is filled with raw emotions, and it showcases the great respect that both father and son have for each other as vocalists and as individuals. This stellar rendition garners two giant thumbs up.
