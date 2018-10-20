Email
article imageReview: Watch Andrea Bocelli and son Matteo cover Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Internationally recognized Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, and his son, Matteo Bocelli have covered Ed Sheeran's "Perfect Symphony" on the Ken Bruce show.
Andrea Bocelli and Matteo deliver a soaring stripped down version of "Perfect Symphony" in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room. This rendition is quite emotional, powerful and it will resonate well with their fans and listeners.
Matteo tackles the song with the same passion and conviction that Ed Sheeran invested in it. Both father and son's velvet vocals blend well together, as they compliment each other in English and Italian, and they produce yet another magical musical event.
Equally impressive was their beautiful classical crossover collaboration "Fall On Me," which is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Andrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli are superb on Ed Sheeran's "Perfect Symphony." It is filled with raw emotions, and it showcases the great respect that both father and son have for each other as vocalists and as individuals. This stellar rendition garners two giant thumbs up.
For more information on Andrea Bocelli, visit his official homepage.
To learn more about Matteo Bocelli, check out his Facebook page and his website.
Read More: Andrea Bocelli chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming concerts in New York at Madison Square Garden and the Metropolitan Opera House.
