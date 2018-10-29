Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Adam Lambert and Ledisi performed an incredible duet of "As Long as You're Mine" for the NBC special "A Very Wicked Halloween." In the original Wicked production, Menzel sang the tune as a duet with Norbert Leo Butz, who is a two-time Tony award-winning actor. Ledisi was very expressive, and she showcased her sultry yet powerful voice throughout the performance. When Adam Lambert joined Ledisi, it was a match made in musical theatre heaven. The Verdict Overall, Most importantly, To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his This special celebrated the 15-year anniversary of Wicked on Broadway, and it reunited Tony award-winning actresses Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who were the original actresses that portrayed Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. Both Menzel and Chenoweth served as hosts.In the original Wicked production, Menzel sang the tune as a duet with Norbert Leo Butz, who is a two-time Tony award-winning actor.Ledisi was very expressive, and she showcased her sultry yet powerful voice throughout the performance. When Adam Lambert joined Ledisi, it was a match made in musical theatre heaven. Lambert's dynamic vocals were resonant and simply flawless, as he belted out the high notes with ease. Ledisi's whistle register was equally remarkable.Overall, Adam Lambert and Ledisi were phenomenal on their "As Long as You're Mine" duet. They brought fresh life to the song, and they knocked it out of the park.Most importantly, Lambert and Ledisi were able to introduce "As Long as You're Mine" to a younger generation of fans who may not be familiar with the original cast of Wicked, or the musical itself. Their marvelous rendition garners an A+ rating.To learn more about Adam Lambert and his music, check out his official website More about Adam lambert, Ledisi, Wicked, Duet, Nbc Adam lambert Ledisi Wicked Duet Nbc Idina Menzel