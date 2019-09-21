Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Levittown - Acclaimed actors Wally Kurth and James Patrick Stuart ("General Hospital") performed at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island on September 20, where they showed their fans their musical side. Actor James Patrick Stuart from 'General Hospital' ABC, Craig Sjodin Stuart delivered a controlled and resonant rendition of "The Book of Love," where he took his fans on a trip down memory lane to the "Nurses Ball 2018." Stuart's voice is expressive and captivating. Kurth performed "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace Love and Understanding," a song that he did on a past Nurses Ball as a duet with co-star Lisa LoCicero (Olivia on General Hospital), and it was well-received. He shared that he grew up in Billings, Montana, which he described as a "great place to grow up." One of the most moving moments of the night was when Kurth sang a song for his child with special needs. It was the emotional high point of the evening, where Kurth was not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and his vulnerability was the audience's reward, where many fans were moved to tears. Equally impressive was Kurth's rendition of his Emmy-winning song "Barefoot Ballet," which he co-wrote with Christian Taylor and Debra Cochran. This time he sang it with Stuart and it featured their velvet harmonies. Stuart and Kurth tipped their hats to Neil Young with a refreshing version of "Comes A Time," and they concluded with "You Are She," which was the last major hit that the British music duo Chad & Jeremy had (James Patrick's father is Chad). Kurth described daytime acting as perhaps "the closest thing to a live theatrical experience," and rightfully so, with the enormous workload that they turnaround very quickly. When this journalist asked the actors what qualities they like most about each other's music, Stuart responded, "I've always known that Wally could sing. When Wally sang in my living room not only did I weep from the tone of his voice but my dogs started weeping. Even my wife was impressed by Wally's voice. There is a strength in his voice as he delivers the songs. I am deeply impressed." They also conducted a question and answer session with the fans about any questions they may have had about General Hospital or Days of Our Lives since Kurth stars in both shows. The Verdict Overall, it was great to see Wally Kurth and James Patrick Stuart shine as musicians. Hopefully, they will do more shows as a duo together since they have solid chemistry and the fans appreciated their musical talents. Their live show garnered two giant thumbs up. Kurth kicked off the show with a stunning rendition of "Sunshine on My Shoulders" by John Denver, where he accompanied himself on acoustic guitar. 