In December of 2019, country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes released his latest eight-track collection, "Black Sheep" via Monument Records.
It opens up with the neat jam "Black Sheep," and it is followed by the sultry "Love Hate" and the mid-tempo "Dad's Sailboat."
"Goldest" has a catchy groove to it, and the same holds true for the melodies in "Chapel."
After the harking "Wish I Could Drink," it closes with the unflinching "Acceptance Speech," and the moving single "Don't Let Her."
Black Sheep is available on Amazon Music, Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Black Sheep is unlike anything Walker Hayes has previously done, but it is solid musical work. It is eclectic and his voice is smooth as silk. Each song has its own identity. Hayes is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on this musical project. It garners two thumbs up.
