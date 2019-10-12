On October 11, country sensation Walker Hayes released his music video for his latest single "Don't Let Her." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is sultry and bluesy, and it allows his mellow vocals to shine. With this music video, Hayes is able to give his fans a glimpse into his personal life at home, which is an added treat. He is the father of six children.
"Don't Let Her" was co-penned by Hayes, with Andrew DeRoberts and Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter Shane McAnally; moreover, it was produced by McAnally and DeRoberts. In this brutally honest tune, Hayes sings about a conversation between him and a hypothetical man that would "take his place" if something were to happen to him.
The song already received a glowing review from Digital Journal, but the video helps elevate it to a higher level since it affords us the privilege to get to know the members of Hayes' family, and we get to see Hayes as the "father," in addition to Walker Hayes the country singer-songwriter and performer.
The Verdict
Overall, Walker Hayes outdoes himself with his new music video for "Don't Let Her." It is perhaps his most compelling video to date, and it garners an A rating.
"Don't Let Her" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music.
To learn more about country singer-songwriter Walker Hayes and "Don't Let Her," check out his official website and his Facebook page.