article imageReview: Walker Hayes melts hearts with new country single 'Don't Let Her' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On May 17, country star Walker Hayes released his brand new single "Don't Let Her," where he gets very personal on this release.
The lyrics are polished, heartwarming and vivid. "Don't Let Her" ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It is honest, authentic and upbeat. It deals with a conversation between Walker and a hypothetical man that might take his place if something were to happen to him.
Hayes co-wrote this song with Andrew DeRoberts and Shane McAnally, and it is bound to resonate well with his country fan-base. His vocals are bluesy and smooth, which are instantly recognizable on the radio airwaves.
"Don't Let Her" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Walker Hayes delights on his new single "Don't Let Her." Hayes is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he manages to always to keep his music fresh. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Walker Hayes and his music, check out his official website.
