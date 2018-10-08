Special By By Markos Papadatos 4 hours ago in Music Electronic duo W&W have started a new rave movement thanks to their new track "Rave Culture," which was released on October 8 via Armada Music. Their song's new music video is fun and liberating, and it compliments the infectious track. They shared that as a label, Rave Culture will have a strong focus on creative and artistic freedom. It will release music from artists such as W&W, NWYR, and Maurice West, all while incorporating the Mainstage sound into the big picture. Regarding their new track, W&W noted that they wanted to answer the call of many fans about making a tune that went back to the "golden era of Bigroom," which was around the years 2012 and 2013. W&W added that they took that sound and they tried to recreate an updated version thanks to today's production standards. On October 19, during the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), Rave Culture will be hosting a free launch party for fans and listeners at Club Nova. Artists such as W&W, Maurice West, D-Block and S-Te-Fan will perform along with other special musical guests. "Rave Culture" is available on To learn more about W&W and "Rave Culture," check out their Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Dutch duo W&W's new concept is targeted to help reshape the dance music landscape for the most enthusiastic ravers. This marks the beginning of a new movement and label for them, entitled "Rave Culture."Their song's new music video is fun and liberating, and it compliments the infectious track.They shared that as a label, Rave Culture will have a strong focus on creative and artistic freedom. It will release music from artists such as W&W, NWYR, and Maurice West, all while incorporating the Mainstage sound into the big picture.Regarding their new track, W&W noted that they wanted to answer the call of many fans about making a tune that went back to the "golden era of Bigroom," which was around the years 2012 and 2013. W&W added that they took that sound and they tried to recreate an updated version thanks to today's production standards.On October 19, during the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), Rave Culture will be hosting a free launch party for fans and listeners at Club Nova. Artists such as W&W, Maurice West, D-Block and S-Te-Fan will perform along with other special musical guests."Rave Culture" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . It is catchy and fun, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about W&W and "Rave Culture," check out their official Facebook page : Digital Journal chatted with Dutch duo W&W back in May of 2018. More about W&W, rave culture, Rave, Track, Electronic W ampW rave culture Rave Track Electronic Duo Dutch