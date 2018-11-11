Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising band Vintage Trouble released their new five-track EP "Chapter II - EP 1" on November 9. Digital Journal has the scoop. The highlight track on the album is the bluesy and expressive "My Whole World Stopped Without You." It closes with the sassy " Crystal Clarity," and on a fitting note with the uplifting "The Battle's End." Chapter II is available on Throughout their career in the music business, Vintage Trouble has toured with such musical acts as The Rolling Stones, The Verdict Overall, their new five-track EP Chapter II is diverse, where no two songs have the same identity. The EP has elements of pop, R&B/soul and adult contemporary music. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about Vintage Trouble and their new music, check out their The collection opens with "Do Me Right," which has a neat groove to it, and it is followed by the crisp and sultry "Can't Stop Rollin'."The highlight track on the album is the bluesy and expressive "My Whole World Stopped Without You." It closes with the sassy "Crystal Clarity," and on a fitting note with the uplifting "The Battle's End."Chapter II is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Throughout their career in the music business, Vintage Trouble has toured with such musical acts as The Rolling Stones, The Who , AC/DC, Bon Jovi , and Lenny Kravitz , among others.Overall, their new five-track EP Chapter II is diverse, where no two songs have the same identity. The EP has elements of pop, R&B/soul and adult contemporary music. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about Vintage Trouble and their new music, check out their official website More about Vintage Trouble, Ep, Band, chapter ii Vintage Trouble Ep Band chapter ii