Review: Vince Gill charms on 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill released his new track "I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More," and it is sheer bliss.
His song's brand new lyric video is nostalgic and moving. This is the third track from his highly-anticipated forthcoming studio album, Okie.
Gill acknowledged that the "image of riding a train has such great beauty to it," and rightfully so. He added that it conjures images of the Dust Bowl, The Grapes of Wrath, as well as people hopping freight trains. Gill epitomizes that the country genre of music has to offer.
This is a song that hits home for Gill since he has been riding on a tour bus for over four decades now, so it is the quintessential tune of reflection, yearning, and optimism.
The Verdict
Overall, "I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More" is heartfelt and catchy. Gill's timeless voice shines on this tune, which is soothing and smooth as silk. His storytelling ability is as strong as ever and this tune ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Vince Gill and his new music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Vince Gill chatted with Digital Journal back in September of 2018.
