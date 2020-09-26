Email
article imageReview: Vin Diesel charms on amazing dance single 'Feel Like I Do' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
World-renowned superstar Vin Diesel has released his breakthrough dance single "Feel Like I Do" via Palm Tree Records/Sony Music. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song is quite refreshing, upbeat, and lighthearted. It has infectious hooks and a killer drop and it makes listeners want to get up and dance, and clap along with him. He released "Feel Like I Do" on Palm Tree Records, which is a Sony Music joint venture that was co-founded by Kygo and his manager Myles Shear.
Diesel is able to his talent to the next level. This time from the silver screen to the music studio with his vivacious debut single "Feel Like I Do." He has a voice that is naturally soothing, and its message will resonate well with fans and listeners.
He debuted this song for the first time on the multi-Emmy award-winning entertainment talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"Feel Like I Do" was written and produced by Palm Tree Records artist Petey Martin. It is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Feel Like I Do" by Vin Diesel is a breath of fresh air, and it garners two thumbs up. It is the quintessential tune to close the summer of 2020 with, and one of the most pleasant musical surprises of the year. Well done Vin Diesel and the Palm Tree Records team.
