Vil featuring PRYVT RYN released their soaring single "Cirz," which was released on December 28. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The track was released by Nanostate Music, and it has an atmospheric vibe to it, which is sheer euphoria. This collaboration with PRYVT RYN is a match made in electronic music heaven, especially since it encompasses elements of progressive house and trance.
This refreshing tune will certainly resonate well with electronic music fans and listeners, and it is ideal for any dance-floor, nightclub, and it would be a fitting banger for any electronic music festival (once things start to open up again following the COVID-19 pandemic). It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.
"Cirz" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify, Apple Music, Beatport, Amazon Music and SoundCloud.
To learn more about DJ and producer Vil and his music, check out his SoundCloud page.