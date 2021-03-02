Special By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Young rocker Vedder Gabriel was spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark." Digital Journal has the scoop. Most impressive was his powerhouse rendition of "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi in honor of frontman Jon Bon Jovi's birthday. He maintained great control over his voice and Vedder truly rocked this vocal performance. He proved once again that he is a true musical prodigy. This was a fitting tribute to Bon Jovi and he made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band proud. Vedder revealed that he has shared the stage with such musical acts as Green Day, Stone Temple Pilots, and Thirty Seconds to Mars, to name a few. He listed Carrie Underwood as his dream female duet choice in country music. "Carrie is a really good singer," he said. Vedder hopes to tour with his rock band someday (they got started through School of Rock) and to change the world with music one step at a time. Their entire conversation may be heard by To learn more about Vedder Gabriel, check out his Vedder Gabriel Eric Ellis "Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia. Vedder shared how he got started in singing, which included listening to lullabies when he was younger and he picked them up. He serenaded their audience to a cappella versions of "Life is a Highway" by Rascal Flatts and "Who Needs Pictures" by Brad Paisley.Most impressive was his powerhouse rendition of "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi in honor of frontman Jon Bon Jovi's birthday. He maintained great control over his voice and Vedder truly rocked this vocal performance. He proved once again that he is a true musical prodigy. This was a fitting tribute to Bon Jovi and he made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band proud.Vedder revealed that he has shared the stage with such musical acts as Green Day, Stone Temple Pilots, and Thirty Seconds to Mars, to name a few.He listed Carrie Underwood as his dream female duet choice in country music. "Carrie is a really good singer," he said.Vedder hopes to tour with his rock band someday (they got started through School of Rock) and to change the world with music one step at a time.Their entire conversation may be heard by clicking here To learn more about Vedder Gabriel, check out his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter and Instagram More about Vedder Gabriel, Daytime After Dark, Bon jovi, Jon bon jovi Vedder Gabriel Daytime After Dark Bon jovi Jon bon jovi