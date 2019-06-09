Multi-platinum recording artist Vassy soars on her newest electronic dance single "Concrete Heart." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs Charts for the week of June 8. "Concrete Heart" was co-produced with acclaimed producer and songwriter Dan Muckala and duo Disco Fries. It is upbeat, midtempo and a great deal of fun.
Her song's music video was directed by Jacob Caron. It is a representation of the concept of liberation to fall in love; moreover, it juxtaposes the idea of equality and it displays all of the trials and tribulations we face in life, in an effort to find true love.
"Concrete Heart" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Vassy's new single "Concrete Heart" is a keeper. She always gives her fans exactly what they want and she is the future of electronic dance music. "Concrete Heart" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Vassy and her music, check out her official Facebook page and website.