New York
-
On July 20, 2018, U.K. rock group The Struts released their new music video for their single "Body Talks," which is worth checking out.
The song is upbeat, rocking and a great deal of fun. Their high-energy stage presence is reminiscent of a modern day Rolling Stones meets Green Day.
"Body Talks" was a hit when they performed it live at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater last week when they opened for Foo Fighters on their "Concrete and Gold" Tour.
On October 2 and 3, 2018, The Struts will be performing at Bowery Ballroom in New York City, as part of their own headlining fall tour. The band is made up of Luke Spiller on lead vocals, Addo Slack on guitar and vocals, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies.
"Body Talks" is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, anything that The Struts touch musically, turns to gold. "Body Talks" is no different. The song and its music video both earn two thumbs up. The future of rock music is in good hands: The Struts' hands.
To learn more about The Struts and their new music, check out their official homepage.