The single is infectious, nonchalant and liberating, and it will certainly put the listener in the spring and summer spirit. The uplifting tracks features Ferrari's rich and sultry vocals (which are reminiscent of global pop star Justin Bieber), coupled by soft piano chords. It helps transport their listeners to different realms.
Ferrari
Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari
Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari cover art
scored his big break in the entertainment business when pop star Ariana Grande shared a video of his dance moves to her smash single "Break Free," and the rest is history. This resulted in his video going viral, where it got picked up by media outlets worldwide, including MTV. His breakthrough single "Run to You
" secured him on Spotify playlists, and helped his career to stardom.
"I Like The Way" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari
charm on their latest collaboration "I Like the Way." It is safe to say that anything Ferrari touches vocally, turns to musical gold. Hapi soars on the production. The refreshing track garners an A rating.
