article imageReview: Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari release mind-blowing 'I Like The Way' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Australian musicians Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari collaborated on the dance track "I Like The Way," which was released on Ultra Music.
The single is infectious, nonchalant and liberating, and it will certainly put the listener in the spring and summer spirit. The uplifting tracks features Ferrari's rich and sultry vocals (which are reminiscent of global pop star Justin Bieber), coupled by soft piano chords. It helps transport their listeners to different realms.
Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari
Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari
Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari cover art
Ferrari scored his big break in the entertainment business when pop star Ariana Grande shared a video of his dance moves to her smash single "Break Free," and the rest is history. This resulted in his video going viral, where it got picked up by media outlets worldwide, including MTV. His breakthrough single "Run to You" secured him on Spotify playlists, and helped his career to stardom.
"I Like The Way" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Tyron Hapi and Liam Ferrari charm on their latest collaboration "I Like the Way." It is safe to say that anything Ferrari touches vocally, turns to musical gold. Hapi soars on the production. The refreshing track garners an A rating.
To learn more about producer Tyron Hapi, check out his official Facebook page.
For more information on Aussie singer and dancer Liam Ferrari, check out his Facebook page.
