Her album opens with "Sing Happy," which displays her controlled voice, and she delivers an enthralling rendition of "Hello Young Lovers." She subsequently does the classic "Over the Rainbow" justice.
Equally memorable is "Singin' in the Rain," as well as the stunning "So in Love" and "A Child Is Born," which stands out lyrically and vocally. It immediately breaks into "Rubber Duckie." She will certainly warm hearts on the piano-driven "My Heart Belongs to Daddy."
"Baby Mine" is the quintessential lullaby and she sings it beautifully. After a mash-up of "Get Happy" and "Happy Days Are Here Again," Davis' album closes with "Rainbow Connection" and on a fitting note with the heartwarming "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together."
The Verdict
Overall, Tynan Davis' album Tynan
is recommended for fans that enjoy jazz, big band, adult contemporary and traditional pop music. There is something in it for everybody, and she makes all of these standards her own thanks to her glorious voice. This collection is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating.
