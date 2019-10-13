Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Tynan Davis shines on her breakthrough jazz studio album "Tynan," which she released independently. Digital Journal has the scoop. Equally memorable is "Singin' in the Rain," as well as the stunning "So in Love" and "A Child Is Born," which stands out lyrically and vocally. It immediately breaks into "Rubber Duckie." She will certainly warm hearts on the piano-driven "My Heart Belongs to Daddy." "Baby Mine" is the quintessential lullaby and she sings it beautifully. After a mash-up of "Get Happy" and "Happy Days Are Here Again," Davis' album closes with "Rainbow Connection" and on a fitting note with the heartwarming "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together." Tynan is available on The Verdict Overall, Tynan Davis' album Tynan is recommended for fans that enjoy jazz, big band, adult contemporary and traditional pop music. There is something in it for everybody, and she makes all of these standards her own thanks to her glorious voice. This collection is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Tynan Davis and her music, check out her Her album opens with "Sing Happy," which displays her controlled voice, and she delivers an enthralling rendition of "Hello Young Lovers." She subsequently does the classic "Over the Rainbow" justice.Equally memorable is "Singin' in the Rain," as well as the stunning "So in Love" and "A Child Is Born," which stands out lyrically and vocally. It immediately breaks into "Rubber Duckie." She will certainly warm hearts on the piano-driven "My Heart Belongs to Daddy.""Baby Mine" is the quintessential lullaby and she sings it beautifully. After a mash-up of "Get Happy" and "Happy Days Are Here Again," Davis' album closes with "Rainbow Connection" and on a fitting note with the heartwarming "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together."Tynan is available on Amazon Music and on Apple Music Overall, Tynan Davis' album Tynan is recommended for fans that enjoy jazz, big band, adult contemporary and traditional pop music. There is something in it for everybody, and she makes all of these standards her own thanks to her glorious voice. This collection is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Tynan Davis and her music, check out her official website and Facebook page More about Tynan Davis, Jazz, Album, tynan Tynan Davis Jazz Album tynan