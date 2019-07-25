Lance Bass
of NSYNC served as the host of the evening, and Hilton shared the stage with such artists as Ryan Cabrera
, Aaron Carter
, and O-Town
. He performed first and was able to warm up the stage for the acts that followed.
Hilton's half-hour set included an impressive cover of Rihanna's "Stay," as well as his soaring tune "City on Fire." Of course, no Tyler Hilton show is complete without a cover of John Waite's "Missing You," featuring his rich, rumbling vocals.
His City on Fire
album is available on iTunes
.
The Verdict
Overall, Tyler Hilton was able to deliver at The Paramount in Huntington. He allowed his mellow, crisp vocals to shine, and he did the songs justice including the covers.
To learn more about Tyler Hilton and his music, check out his official website
and his Facebook page
.