Herndon's voice is smooth and powerful as ever. Fans and listeners that enjoyed his vivacious take on Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody
," will find his Marc Cohn dance cover a real treat.
This upbeat version showcases Herndon's sense of triumph. His full-length music video for "Walking in Memphis" will be released on Tuesday, November 6. The video was directed and created by Trent Atkinson and it was subsequently produced by Erik Halbig Synthe and David Dorn.
Ty Herndon's re-imagined cover of "Walking in Memphis" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
.
The Verdict
Overall, Ty Herndon has done an excellent job turning Marc Cohn's "Walking in Memphis" into a contemporary, electro-pop and dance tune. His arrangement is creative and infectious, and his re-imagined rendition of "Walking in Memphis" garners an A rating.
