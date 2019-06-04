Email
article imageReview: Ty Herndon charms on 'What Mattered Most' re-imagined rendition Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country star Ty Herndon released his re-imagined cover of "What Mattered Most," which holds a special place in the singer-songwriter's heart.
Herndon's storytelling ability is sincere is he is able to take his fans and listeners on a musical journey with him on this refreshing version of his breakthrough country single "What Mattered Most." He is expressive and he allows his rich, rumbling vocals to shine.
This music video was directed and produced by Joshua Britt & Neilson Hubbard of Neighborhoods Apart Productions.
Herndon originally recorded his chart-topping single "What Mattered Most" 25 years ago in the studio, and with this bold and brave rendition, he shows us how we would have done it differently if he were afforded the chance to redo it. Particularly impressive about this new rendition is that he changed several of the pronouns, which make it even more meaningful and personal to him.
In the past, Herndon has covered songs by other diverse artists such as "Walking in Memphis" by Marc Cohn, as well as Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," and it is great to hear him do re-imagined interpretations of his own songs.
The Verdict
Overall, Ty Herndon is able to dust off "What Mattered Most," and give it a refreshing, vivacious feel. One can really hear his heart on this reimagined tune. It garners an A rating.
To learn more about Ty Herndon and his music, check out his official website.
