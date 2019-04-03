Two rising female singers covered Adam Lambert's classic hit "Whataya Want From Me" on the battle rounds of the NBC reality competition, "The Voice."
Both ladies were both a part of "Team Kelly Clarkson." Presley Tennant and Rizzi Myers both did an exceptional job covering this smash pop hit, which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, by Adam Lambert; moreover, they showcased their soaring vocals and powerhouse pipes, thus making their mentor, Kelly Clarkson, proud.
A Grammy-nominated pop star, Lambert showcased his support for their performance on social media, by exclaiming "Yes," in a tweet.
While it was a difficult battle round, especially since both female vocalists did a great job on "Whataya Want From Me," the songstress that was victorious was Presley Tennant.
In other Adam Lambert news, he released his latest single "Feel Something," which is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about the reality singing competition The Voice on NBC, check out its official website.