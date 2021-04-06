Email
Review: Tucker Wetmore releases spitfire breakthrough country single Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     30 mins ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore released his debut radio single "Kiss My A$$." Digital Journal has the scoop.
The track was produced by Chad Brown (who has worked with such musical acts as George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Montgomery Gentry) and Jesse Thompson. It is upbeat, spitfire, and unapologetic; moreover, it has a '90s country retro vibe to it, which will resonate well with his fans and listeners. The listeners can recall Aaron Watson, and that should be taken as a compliment.
"We've got a little bit of love, a little bit of God, a little bit of honky-tonk, and a little bit of alcohol," Tucker remarked about his songs, which blend his baritone vocals with Telecaster twang, singalong hooks, chip-on-your-shoulder charisma, and the roll-up-your-sleeves determination of a Gen Z powerhouse.
"Kiss My A$$" is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners four out of five stars.
To learn more about Tucker Wetmore and his new music, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
Instagram

Wetmore (@tuckerwetmore)

More about Tucker Wetmore, Country, Single
 
