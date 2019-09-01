Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 31, electronic duo Tritonal performed at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" at Randall's Island Park in New York, and HALIENE joined them as their special musical guest. They also honored Fedde Le Grand with "Don't Give Up," as well as "Diamonds," yet their remix of Martin Garrix and Bonn's " The highlight of their set was when Tritonal closed their set with a remix of "Horizon," which featured Seven Lions, Kill The Noise and HALIENE. The Verdict Overall, Tritonal's set at "Electronic Zoo: Evolved" was euphoric and fun. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they come and perform in town. Their set garnered two thumbs up. To learn more about Tritonal and their music, check out their Tritonal kicked off their Electric Zoo main stage set with "Real," and it was followed by such tracks as "Easy" and "Grapevine." They tipped their hats to the late but great Avicii with "Heaven," his collaboration with Chris Martin of Coldplay.They also honored Fedde Le Grand with "Don't Give Up," as well as "Diamonds," yet their remix of Martin Garrix and Bonn's " High On Life " was sheer bliss and it stole the show.The highlight of their set was when HALIENE joined them on stage at 5:50 p.m. for a performance of "Long Way Home," where she showcased her crystalline and atmospheric vocals. "Electric Zoo. How are you feeling?" she said. "I wanna see those hands up in the air now."Tritonal closed their set with a remix of "Horizon," which featured Seven Lions, Kill The Noise and HALIENE.Overall, Tritonal's set at "Electronic Zoo: Evolved" was euphoric and fun. They are worth seeing in concert whenever they come and perform in town. Their set garnered two thumbs up.To learn more about Tritonal and their music, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about Tritonal, Haliene, electric zoo, New york Tritonal Haliene electric zoo New york