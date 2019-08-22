Country queen Trisha Yearwood released her new song, "What Gave Me Away," which features her husband, Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks.
"What Gave Me Away" has a sultry and bluesy vibe to it, and Garth Brooks joins her on harmony vocals, which is sheer bliss. The lyrics are raw and conversational. The song was premiered earlier today by People Magazine.
It is the sixth track featured on her upcoming contemporary country album, which will be released on August 30.
Should it ever be released as a single, "What Gave Me Away" has the potential to be nominated for a Grammy Award for "Best Country Duo/Group Performance" or for "Vocal Event of the Year" by the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Country Music Association (CMA) respectively.
Every Girl is available for pre-order on Apple Music.
Yearwood will be touring as part of her "Every Girl on Tour," which will include a show at the historic Town Hall in New York City.
The Verdict
Overall, "What Gave Me Away" is a stunning collaboration between Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks. It is also a harbinger that her fans and listeners will be in for a true musical experience with her new album, Every Girl. Well done.