Country queen Trisha Yearwood is back with an inspirational new single "Every Girl in This Town," which was released on June 6 via Gwendolyn Records.

This new song has a retro '90s country vibe to it, and it is classic Trisha Yearwood. The lyrics tell a moving, inspirational story. It is succinct, well-crafted and very radio-friendly.

Yearwood's vocals are dynamic, crystalline and soothing, all in one. Lyrically and vocally, she tugs at the heartstrings. This is an emotional song that deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts.

"Every Girl in This Town" is available on iTunes and on Spotify, among other digital retailers.

The Verdict

Overall, Trisha Yearwood delights on her latest single "Every Girl in This Town." It is upbeat, anthemic and filled with positivity. All of her fans and listeners can relate to its optimistic and heartwarming lyrics, especially her young female fans. It proves that Trisha Yearwood is like fine wine where she only gets better with age and experience. "Every Girl in This Town" garners an A rating.