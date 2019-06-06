Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Trisha Yearwood releases empowering 'Every Girl in This Town' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country queen Trisha Yearwood is back with an inspirational new single "Every Girl in This Town," which was released on June 6 via Gwendolyn Records.
This new song has a retro '90s country vibe to it, and it is classic Trisha Yearwood. The lyrics tell a moving, inspirational story. It is succinct, well-crafted and very radio-friendly.
Yearwood's vocals are dynamic, crystalline and soothing, all in one. Lyrically and vocally, she tugs at the heartstrings. This is an emotional song that deserves to catapult to the top of the Billboard Hot Country charts.
"Every Girl in This Town" is available on iTunes and on Spotify, among other digital retailers.
The Verdict
Overall, Trisha Yearwood delights on her latest single "Every Girl in This Town." It is upbeat, anthemic and filled with positivity. All of her fans and listeners can relate to its optimistic and heartwarming lyrics, especially her young female fans. It proves that Trisha Yearwood is like fine wine where she only gets better with age and experience. "Every Girl in This Town" garners an A rating.
For more information on country sensation Trisha Yearwood, check out her official Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Trisha Yearwood's Let's Be Frank album, where she paid homage to Frank Sinatra.
More about Trisha yearwood, every girl in this town, Country, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Hand-held alternative to the blood test in development Special
Big growth in people-finding websites
Ageing veterans might not be around for next big D-Day anniversary
May 2019 sets new high for Carbon dioxide in atmosphere
Putin says Russia prepared to drop START treaty
French leader of long-overlooked D-Day force gets his due
Op-Ed: China's Huawei signs 5G deal with largest Russian mobile operator
Micky Dolenz to embark on 'It Was 50 Years Ago Today' Tour
Syria regime pummels jihadist-run Idlib as world stays mute
Q&A: Why peer-to-peer tech isn't helping deskless workers Special