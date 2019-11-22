Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On November 21, country queen Trisha Yearwood headlined Town Hall in New York City, for a great turnout of country fans. She tipped her hat to the late but great Frank Sinatra with "Come Fly With Me" and "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)." She changed the pace of her set with the more recent, mid-tempo tune "Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love." Her live version of "Walkaway Joe" was poignant and filled with raw emotions, which earned her a tremendous response from the Big Apple crowd. Equally remarkable were the songs that she performed from her latest studio offering, Every Girl, such as "Bible and a .44" and the album's lead single, "Every Girl in This Town." Yearwood closed her set with her first No. 1 single "She's in Love With the Boy," as well as her Grammy award-winning ballad "How Do I Live." For her encore, Yearwood paid homage to one of her biggest musical heroes in life, Linda Ronstadt with "You're No Good," and she concluded with her soaring rendition of the Judy Garland classic "Over the Rainbow," where she left her fans yearning for more music. Her latest album, The Verdict Overall, Trisha Yearwood put able to put on a superb concert at New York City's Town Hall. The audience was well aware that they were in the presence of one of the greatest female artists that country music has to offer. She proved that she is still at the top of her game musically. There was an element of nostalgia in the venue. Her live set garnered an A rating. To learn more about Trisha Yearwood and her new music, check out her Yearwood kicked off her elaborate set with the upbeat "Perfect Love," and immediately broke into the throwback hit "XXX's and OOO's (An American Girl)," which is this journalist's favorite uptempo tune of Yearwood's. She displayed her tremendous vocal range on the power-ballad "Georgia Rain," and took her fans on a trip down memory lane in the early '90s with "Thinkin' About You," "The Song Remembers When," and "Wrong Side of Memphis."She tipped her hat to the late but great Frank Sinatra with "Come Fly With Me" and "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)." She changed the pace of her set with the more recent, mid-tempo tune "Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love." Her live version of "Walkaway Joe" was poignant and filled with raw emotions, which earned her a tremendous response from the Big Apple crowd.Equally remarkable were the songs that she performed from her latest studio offering, Every Girl, such as "Bible and a .44" and the album's lead single, "Every Girl in This Town."Yearwood closed her set with her first No. 1 single "She's in Love With the Boy," as well as her Grammy award-winning ballad "How Do I Live."For her encore, Yearwood paid homage to one of her biggest musical heroes in life, Linda Ronstadt with "You're No Good," and she concluded with her soaring rendition of the Judy Garland classic "Over the Rainbow," where she left her fans yearning for more music.Her latest album, Every Girl , is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Trisha Yearwood put able to put on a superb concert at New York City's Town Hall. The audience was well aware that they were in the presence of one of the greatest female artists that country music has to offer. She proved that she is still at the top of her game musically. There was an element of nostalgia in the venue. Her live set garnered an A rating.To learn more about Trisha Yearwood and her new music, check out her official website More about Trisha yearwood, Town hall, Country, New york Trisha yearwood Town hall Country New york