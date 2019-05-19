Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Multi-Grammy award-winning artist Trisha Yearwood charms on her latest studio offering, "Let's Be Frank," which was released on Gwendolyn Records. Yearwood allows her dynamic vocal range to shine on "All the Way" and "Come Fly with Me" is sheer bliss. Yearwood has been performing "Over the Rainbow" for many years now, and it is an absolute delight to hear a refreshing, controlled rendition on this studio effort. She shows some sass on "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)" and equally noteworthy is the piano-driven "They All Laughed." Equally remarkable is the classic "The Lady Is a Tramp" and the collection closes with "For the Last Time" and with the moving ballad "I'll Be Seeing You." Let's Be Frank is available on In other Yearwood news, she will be releasing her new single "Every Girl in This Town" on June 6. The Verdict Overall, Trisha Yearwood shines on this album, Let's Be Frank, where she sings tunes from the Great American Songbook, and at the same time, she makes them her own, proving that she is one true song stylist. She does them all justice, and Frank Sinatra himself would be proud of this collective work. It garners an A rating. For more information on Trisha Yearwood, check out her In this album, Yearwood pays a fitting homage to the late but great Frank Sinatra. This CD opens with "Witchcraft," which instantly lures the listener in from the opening verse, and it is followed by the harking "Drinking Again."Yearwood allows her dynamic vocal range to shine on "All the Way" and "Come Fly with Me" is sheer bliss. Yearwood has been performing "Over the Rainbow" for many years now, and it is an absolute delight to hear a refreshing, controlled rendition on this studio effort.She shows some sass on "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)" and equally noteworthy is the piano-driven "They All Laughed." Equally remarkable is the classic "The Lady Is a Tramp" and the collection closes with "For the Last Time" and with the moving ballad "I'll Be Seeing You."Let's Be Frank is available on iTunes and on Spotify In other Yearwood news, she will be releasing her new single "Every Girl in This Town" on June 6.Overall, Trisha Yearwood shines on this album, Let's Be Frank, where she sings tunes from the Great American Songbook, and at the same time, she makes them her own, proving that she is one true song stylist. She does them all justice, and Frank Sinatra himself would be proud of this collective work. It garners an A rating.For more information on Trisha Yearwood, check out her official Facebook page and her website More about Trisha yearwood, Frank sinatra, Album, let's be frank Trisha yearwood Frank sinatra Album let s be frank