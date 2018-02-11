Email
Review: Trent Harmon superb on new country single 'You Got 'Em All'

By Markos Papadatos     11 hours ago in Music
Singer-songwriter Trent Harmon has released his new single "You Got 'Em All" on February 8 via the record label Big Machine Records.
His vocals on "You Got 'Em All" are raw, honest and captivating. The listener can feel the emotion that he pours into this delicate performance. The song was inspired by Harmon's relationship with his long-time girlfriend. Harmon co-wrote "You Got 'Em All" with award-winning songwriter Justin Ebach and fellow musician Jordan Minton; moreover, Jimmy Robbins and Scott Borchetta (Big Machine Label Group CEO) served as its producers.
This song is the follow-up to his previous radio single, the Top 20 country hit "There's a Girl."
Harmon was the winner of the last season of the original run of the reality singing competition American Idol, when the show was on the Fox network.
"You Got 'Em All" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Trent Harmon's new single "You Got 'Em All" is crisp and haunting. The singing sensation truly tugs at the hart. It is a must for any country music fans that enjoy ballads. This is the song that will take his music career to the next level. "You Got 'Em All" garners an A rating.
To learn more about Trent Harmon and his new music, check out his official website.
