On Friday, May 22, Grammy award-winning rock group Train released their brand new single, the inspirational "Rescue Dog."
The song has a soothing vibe to it, and it is lyrically and melodically heartwarming. It comes on the heels of National Rescue Dog Day. Frontman Pat Monahan nails the lead vocals on this tune. Particularly impressive about "Rescue Dog" is that a portion of the proceeds will go to North Shore Animal League America, which is the largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization in the world.
"I'm not one to know when to leave, giving up when love seems over, I'm not one to stop till the game is won," Monahan sings in the opening verse.
"Rescue Dog" is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, and on Spotify. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and this relaxing tune garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about rock band Train and their new single "Rescue Dog," check out their official website and their Facebook page.