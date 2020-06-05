Country singer-songwriter Trace Adkins released his new single "Mind on Fishin'" on Verge Records. Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Mind On Fishin'" was co-penned by Aaron Raitiere and Wynn Varble and it was subsequently produced by Bart Butler. It has a soothing yet nostalgic vibe to it, which is synonymous to living in the pastoral world.
His song's music video features a cameo from country crooner T. Graham Brown.
"Mind On Fishin'" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Trace Adkins delights on "Mind on Fishin'." The song is uplifting, lighthearted, and a great deal of fun. It is exactly what the country airwaves need in these trying times. This liberating single garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Trace Adkins and his new music, check out his official website.
