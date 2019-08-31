Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music On August 30, Grammy award-winning metal band Tool released their highly-anticipated album, "Fear Inoculum," via RCA Records. This marks their first studio effort in 13 years. Fear Inoculum opens with the gripping title cut, which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by yet another lengthy but impressive track "Pneuma." Other standout tracks include "Litanie contre la Peur," "Legion Inoculant" and "Invincible." After "Chocolate Chip Trip," it closes with the melodically stunning "7empest" and "Mockingbeat," where they leave their fans and listeners yearning for more. On October 13, Tool will launch their North American tour to support his album, which kicks off at the Afterschock Festival in Sacramento, California, and it wraps up on November 25 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.; moreover, will include a concert on November 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fear Inoculum is available on The Verdict Overall, Fear Inoculum is a true work of musical art. All 10 tracks are distinct, polished and compelling in their own right. It was certainly worth the wait and it showcases Tool's ability to constantly reinvent themselves as artists, songwriters, and instrumentalists. This spitfire album deserves to have the word "Grammy" written all over it at next year's ceremony, and it garners an A rating. Tool is made up of is Danny Carey on the drums, Justin Chancellor on the bass, Adam Jones on the guitar, as well as Maynard James Keenan on the vocals.This marks their first studio effort in 13 years. Fear Inoculum opens with the gripping title cut, which instantly lures listeners in this collection, and it is followed by yet another lengthy but impressive track "Pneuma." Other standout tracks include "Litanie contre la Peur," "Legion Inoculant" and "Invincible."After "Chocolate Chip Trip," it closes with the melodically stunning "7empest" and "Mockingbeat," where they leave their fans and listeners yearning for more.On October 13, Tool will launch their North American tour to support his album, which kicks off at the Afterschock Festival in Sacramento, California, and it wraps up on November 25 at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.; moreover, will include a concert on November 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.Fear Inoculum is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Fear Inoculum is a true work of musical art. All 10 tracks are distinct, polished and compelling in their own right. It was certainly worth the wait and it showcases Tool's ability to constantly reinvent themselves as artists, songwriters, and instrumentalists. This spitfire album deserves to have the word "Grammy" written all over it at next year's ceremony, and it garners an A rating. More about Tool, Grammy, Metal, Band, RCA Records Tool Grammy Metal Band RCA Records Fear Inoculum