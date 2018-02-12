Two-time Grammy-nominated producer Tony Moran and Kimberly Davis (the lead singer of Chic) are back with their new single "You're Good For Me."
This song is the follow-up to their dance chart-topper "My Fire," where they collaborated with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.
The infectious track starts off with Davis showcasing her powerful pipes and then it breaks into a fun, mid-tempo dance tune. It is bound to be their next major anthem for dance-floors all over the globe. It has a retro vibe to it, and it is the quintessential ode for Valentine's Day. The song sits at No. 31 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts this week. "You're Good For Me" was co-penned by Mike Greenly, Tony Moran, Tony Smith and Jim Papoulis. It deserves to be their next major smash hit on the dance charts. Kimberly Davis' voice is like fine wine, where she only gets better with age. "You're Good For Me" is "good" indeed, and it garners an A rating.