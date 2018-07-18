Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 13, U.K. singer-songwriter Tom Odell released a powerful acoustic version of his single "If You Wanna Love Somebody," via RCA Records. "You should look at your reflection, if you wanna see a lie, you're heading in the right direction, if you wanna pick a side," Odell sings in the opening verse. There is a rawness and honesty to Odell's lyrics on "If You Wanna Love Somebody," and his vocals are quite expressive, as he accompanies himself on piano at the Kenton Pub. He sings about a failing romance, where the subject matter is very relatable for his fans and listening audience. "If You Wanna Love Somebody" is available on The Verdict Overall, Tom Odell's voice is like a quiet storm: it is crisp and resonant, and he is able to send chills down the spines of his listeners, as he commands their attention for the duration of the song. Odell is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "If You Wanna Love Somebody," and in return, his vulnerability is the listener's reward. Odell deserves to be the next Sam Smith in the contemporary pop music scene. Well done. "If You Wanna Love Somebody" garners an A rating. To learn more about British singing sensation Tom Odell and "If You Wanna Love Somebody," check out his "If You Wanna Love Somebody" is a track and lead single featured on his forthcoming studio album Jubilee Road, which will be released on October 12 via RCA Records."You should look at your reflection, if you wanna see a lie, you're heading in the right direction, if you wanna pick a side," Odell sings in the opening verse.There is a rawness and honesty to Odell's lyrics on "If You Wanna Love Somebody," and his vocals are quite expressive, as he accompanies himself on piano at the Kenton Pub. He sings about a failing romance, where the subject matter is very relatable for his fans and listening audience."If You Wanna Love Somebody" is available on iTunes , and on Spotify Overall, Tom Odell's voice is like a quiet storm: it is crisp and resonant, and he is able to send chills down the spines of his listeners, as he commands their attention for the duration of the song. Odell is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable on "If You Wanna Love Somebody," and in return, his vulnerability is the listener's reward. Odell deserves to be the next Sam Smith in the contemporary pop music scene. Well done. "If You Wanna Love Somebody" garners an A rating.To learn more about British singing sensation Tom Odell and "If You Wanna Love Somebody," check out his website and official Facebook page More about Tom Odell, Singersongwriter, RCA Records Tom Odell Singersongwriter RCA Records