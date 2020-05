It begins in a soothing and ambient fashion, and it showcases his rich, rumbling vocals. Vocally, the listener can recall such artists as Enrique Iglesias meets Maluma. It is highly diverse, encompassing elements of R&B/soul, Latin pop, and indie music. The lyrics are warm, emotional, and relatable."I Don't Want This To End" by Told Rod is available on Apple Music Google Play Music , and on Spotify Overall, "I Don't Want This To End" by Told Rod is expressive and sultry. It garners an A rating. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more good music to come from Rod in the near future.To learn more about Latin pop singer-songwriter Toly Rod and his new single "I Don't Want This To End," check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram