By Markos Papadatos     57 mins ago in Music
On July 8, Latin pop singer-songwriter Toly Rod announced that he released the remix for his popular single "Eso No Es Normal."
He collaborated on the remix with such artists as Rayli Rod, remixer José Bordas, and mixer Sergio Cavalieri. For the fans and listeners that enjoyed the "Eso No Es Normal" single, this refreshing and hypnotic remix helps elevate the tune to a higher level. It encompasses elements of electro-pop music, dance, Reggaeton, and Mambo. The remix is catchy and it was made for the radio airwaves especially this summer season. It garners an A rating.
The remix for "Eso No Es Normal" by Toly Rod is available on Spotify and on Amazon.
The song's original lyric video for "Eso No Es Normal" may be seen below.
To learn more about Toly Rod and his music, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Toly Rod chatted with Digital Journal about his music plans for the year.
