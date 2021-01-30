Latin pop singing sensation Toly Rod joins forces with Johnny Bliss on "I Don't Want This To End" msuic video. Digital Journal has the scoop.
The song's music video may be seen on Toly Rod's YouTube channel, and it is warm and relatable. The velvet harmonies blend well together.
"I wanna say, much more than what I express but I'm sorry it's not my way, to let my feelings in the air," Rod sings in the opening verse, instantly luring his fans and listeners in.
The soulful song earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and this refreshing remix is just as remarkable.
The remix of "I Don't Want This To End" with Johnny Bliss is available on Amazon Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Toly Rod and Johnny Bliss deliver on their latest music video for "I Don't Want This To End." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and hopefully, there will be more new songs from Rod in 2021. It garners two thumbs up. Well done guys.
To learn more about Toly Rod and his music, follow him on Instagram.