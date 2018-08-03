Email
article imageReview: Todd Helder will put a 'Smile' on people's faces with new track Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising electronic sensation Todd Helder released his new track "Smile" on August 3, which is available on all digital retailers.
This track, released on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS, is certainly the song of the summer of 2018. It has a fun, liberating vibe to it that would make it a banger for nightclubs and festivals.
This July, Helder made his debut at Ushuaia Ibiza, along with Garrix, and in Tomorrowland. Both of his sets were well-received from fans and critics; moreover, he released his remix of Martin Garrix and Khalid's "Ocean," as well as his breakthrough single "Pixel Love" on Trap Nation.
"Smile" by Todd Helder is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Smile" has a catchy groove and melody to it. The track itself has a hypnotic vibe to it, and that will resonate well with his fans and listeners. Todd Helder is the future of electronic dance music. "Smile" garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Todd Helder earlier this year about his "I Need" single, and the digital transformation of the electronic dance music scene.
More about Todd Helder, Smile, Track, Electronic, Martin Garrix
 
