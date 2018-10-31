Email
Review: Tim Williams releases highly eclectic album 'Magnolia City'

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Music
Americana and country singer-songwriter Tim Williams released his latest studio offering, "Magnolia City," which is comprised of 10 tracks.
It opens with the mid-tempo title track tune "Magnolia City," which is traditional sounding, and it instantly lures the listener in this country CD. He picks up the pace with the impressive "If I'd Known You Then."
Equally uplifting and fun is "Not the Only One" with its radio-friendly melody. "Summer in Berlin" is remarkable from a sonic and lyric standpoint, especially since its lyrics are pure poetry. "Gravitation" is more spitfire and liberating and he shows his country rock side on the edgy "Temporary Man," which will make the listener clap along with him.
"Dance With an Angel" is a quintessential country love song that would be fitting for any wedding reception, and it closes with "My End," which features his rich, baritone voice, and with the haunting ballad "Tree of Life," where the listener can slightly recall Johnny Cash.
Tim Williams' Magnolia City is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, the new Tim Williams album Magnolia City is highly eclectic and well-crafted. Each of the 10 songs on this collection has its own identity. This CD garners an A rating.
Read More: Country and Americana artist Tim Williams chatted with Digital Journal about his latest studio effort.
