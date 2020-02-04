Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Tim Montana releases spitfire 'Bury Me By the Bonfire' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Rising country singer-songwriter Tim Montana released his new single "Bury Me By the Bonfire" independently on January 31.
The song is mid-tempo with an outlaw country vibe to it. Montana co-wrote the song with such songwriters as Mat Best, Jarred Taylor, and CJ Solar; moreover, it was subsequently produced by Micah Wilshire. It encompasses elements of country, indie, southern rock, folk, and Americana music.
Montana acknowledged that "Bury Me By the Bonfire" embodies what he enjoys doing, such as sitting around a bonfire with friends and that is how the song began. He wrote the chorus in 20 minutes, and he posted a little clip on his social media page and his fans and listeners kept requesting it.
"Bury Me By the Bonfire" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music. It is a track on his upcoming studio album, which is set for release on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day.
The Verdict
Overall, "Bury Me By the Bonfire" is a solid country single by Tim Montana. It is unapologetic, and country as grits. This spitfire single garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality country music on his forthcoming full-length album.
For more information on emerging country artist Tim Montana and his new single "Bury Me By the Bonfire," check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Tim Montana, Bury Me By the Bonfire, Single, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Innovation helped ancient Siberian hunters survive the Ice Age
Q&A: Digital transformation of real estate is all about data Special
Review: Marcus Coloma and Genie Francis melt hearts on 'General Hospital' Special
China readies thousands of new hospital beds in virus outbreak epicentre
Japan quarantines 3,700 on cruise ship over new coronavirus
HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus
Chinese cities locked down far from virus epicentre
China accuses Pompeo of 'slander' over Xinjiang comments
Johnny Wactor joins 'General Hospital' on ABC as Brando Corbin
Rapid permafrost thaw an unrecognized threat to landscape