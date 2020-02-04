Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising country singer-songwriter Tim Montana released his new single "Bury Me By the Bonfire" independently on January 31. Montana acknowledged that "Bury Me By the Bonfire" embodies what he enjoys doing, such as sitting around a bonfire with friends and that is how the song began. He wrote the chorus in 20 minutes, and he posted a little clip on his social media page and his fans and listeners kept requesting it. "Bury Me By the Bonfire" is available on The Verdict Overall, "Bury Me By the Bonfire" is a solid country single by Tim Montana. It is unapologetic, and country as grits. This spitfire single garners two thumbs up. Well done. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality country music on his forthcoming full-length album. For more information on emerging country artist Tim Montana and his new single "Bury Me By the Bonfire," check out his The song is mid-tempo with an outlaw country vibe to it. Montana co-wrote the song with such songwriters as Mat Best, Jarred Taylor, and CJ Solar; moreover, it was subsequently produced by Micah Wilshire. It encompasses elements of country, indie, southern rock, folk, and Americana music.Montana acknowledged that "Bury Me By the Bonfire" embodies what he enjoys doing, such as sitting around a bonfire with friends and that is how the song began. He wrote the chorus in 20 minutes, and he posted a little clip on his social media page and his fans and listeners kept requesting it."Bury Me By the Bonfire" is available on Spotify and on Apple Music . It is a track on his upcoming studio album, which is set for release on February 14, which coincides with Valentine's Day.Overall, "Bury Me By the Bonfire" is a solid country single by Tim Montana. It is unapologetic, and country as grits. This spitfire single garners two thumbs up. Well done.Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality country music on his forthcoming full-length album.For more information on emerging country artist Tim Montana and his new single "Bury Me By the Bonfire," check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Tim Montana, Bury Me By the Bonfire, Single, Country Tim Montana Bury Me By the Bonfi... Single Country