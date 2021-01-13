Special By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Music Global cpuntry music stars Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard of the hit country duo Florida Georgia Line join forces on their new song "Undivided." Digital Journal has the scoop. Their music video for "Undivided" may be seen below. Hubbard was driven to write this tune while he was soul-searching on his bus. He considered the values that he was raised with and the divisiveness around the world. It is an anthem of faith and hope, especially since its lyrics are warm and relatable. This marks Hubbard and McGraw's second collaboration together after "May We All" back in 2016. "Undivided" is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with The song was released via the record label Big Machine Records, and it has a feel-good, uplifting vibe to it. "Undivided" is a personal call to themselves, and it's a call for unity and reflection, especially during these trying times that the world is going through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corey Crowder and Byron Gallimore served as producers.Their music video for "Undivided" may be seen below.Hubbard was driven to write this tune while he was soul-searching on his bus. He considered the values that he was raised with and the divisiveness around the world. It is an anthem of faith and hope, especially since its lyrics are warm and relatable.This marks Hubbard and McGraw's second collaboration together after "May We All" back in 2016."Undivided" is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw soar on "Undivided." It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done guys.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line back in the winter of 2018. More about tim mcgraw, tyler hubbard, undivided, Country tim mcgraw tyler hubbard undivided Country