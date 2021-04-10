He is known for his high-adrenaline and vivacious live shows and his music encompasses elements of country rock with a twist of lime. His "Charron Zone" podcast is available by clicking here
"Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia, and their conversation with Tim Charron may be heard by clicking here
Charron
revealed that there is new music in the works, which will be released in the near future, and he is looking forward to playing live shows again once things start opening up again following the COVID-19 pandemic.
