article imageReview: Tim Charron spotlighted on 'Daytime After Dark' radio show Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country artist Tim Charron was spotlighted in the Internet radio show "Daytime After Dark" on BlogTalk Radio. Digital Journal has the scoop.
He is known for his high-adrenaline and vivacious live shows and his music encompasses elements of country rock with a twist of lime. His "Charron Zone" podcast is available by clicking here.
"Daytime After Dark" is co-hosted by Carly and Nadia, and their conversation with Tim Charron may be heard by clicking here.
Charron revealed that there is new music in the works, which will be released in the near future, and he is looking forward to playing live shows again once things start opening up again following the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about country artist Tim Charron, check out his official website, his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.
