Wantagh - On October 20, former '80s teen queen Tiffany headlined Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, for a good turnout. 

It was great to hear her perform music from her Pieces of Me album, such as the mid-tempo and refreshing "Beautiful," as well as "Waste of Time," where she showcased her harking, husky vocals. The powerhouse title track "Pieces of Me" was filled with raw emotions and she had a great deal of fun on the edgy "Worlds Away." Equally sassy was "King of Lies."

She displayed her tremendous vocal range on the power-ballad "Could've Been," and she elegantly covered "I Saw Her Standing There." She had the audience singing along with her on "I Think We're Alone Now," which was enthralling and nostalgic.

Tiffany interacted well with her Wantagh audience, and shared the story about her visiting Roosevelt Field Mall, where she came across a fan that recognized her and offered her tickets to the show; moreover, she also gave a shout out to her dear friend, Debbie Gibson, who is originally from Long Island, who grew up in Merrick. Tiffany praised Gibson as a great talent.

Overall, Tiffany proved that she is a rocker at heart at her headlining show at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall. It is evident that her voice gets stronger with age. Her live set on Long Island garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Tiffany and her music, check out her official website