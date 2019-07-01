Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Uniondale - On June 30, former teen queen Tiffany played Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, as part of the New Kids on the Block "Mixtape" Tour. She was able to get the "Mixtape" party started with a powerhouse version of her signature classic, " One of the highlight moments was when New Kids on the Block praised Tiffany via a video message for being able to give them their "big break" in the late '80s when they opened for her, and the rest is history. They shared that if it weren't for Tiffany, they wouldn't be where they are today. Tiffany returned later on in the show where she belted out the power-ballads "All This Time" and her chart-topping single "Could've' Been," thus proving that her voice is as impressive and captivating as ever. She has only gotten better with time and experience. She joined all the musical acts for a grand finale of "80s Baby," which was well-received. The Verdict Overall, Tiffany gave a stunning live performance at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, as part of the "Mixtape" Tour. This former teen queen is worth seeing live whenever she performs in town. She is a true vocal force of nature. Her live set garnered an A rating. Tiffany shared the stage with such acclaimed artists as Debbie Gibson , Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, and headliners New Kids on the Block.She was able to get the "Mixtape" party started with a powerhouse version of her signature classic, " I Think We're Alone Now ," as everybody was singing along with her. It was great to watch her nail the dance moves decades later.One of the highlight moments was when New Kids on the Block praised Tiffany via a video message for being able to give them their "big break" in the late '80s when they opened for her, and the rest is history. They shared that if it weren't for Tiffany, they wouldn't be where they are today.Tiffany returned later on in the show where she belted out the power-ballads "All This Time" and her chart-topping single "Could've' Been," thus proving that her voice is as impressive and captivating as ever. She has only gotten better with time and experience.She joined all the musical acts for a grand finale of "80s Baby," which was well-received.Overall, Tiffany gave a stunning live performance at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, as part of the "Mixtape" Tour. This former teen queen is worth seeing live whenever she performs in town. She is a true vocal force of nature. Her live set garnered an A rating. More about Tiffany, nassau coliseum, Mixtape, Tour, new kids on the block Tiffany nassau coliseum Mixtape Tour new kids on the bloc...