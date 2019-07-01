Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Tiffany fantastic at Nassau Coliseum during 'Mixtape' Tour Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Music
Uniondale - On June 30, former teen queen Tiffany played Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, as part of the New Kids on the Block "Mixtape" Tour.
Tiffany shared the stage with such acclaimed artists as Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, and headliners New Kids on the Block.
She was able to get the "Mixtape" party started with a powerhouse version of her signature classic, "I Think We're Alone Now," as everybody was singing along with her. It was great to watch her nail the dance moves decades later.
One of the highlight moments was when New Kids on the Block praised Tiffany via a video message for being able to give them their "big break" in the late '80s when they opened for her, and the rest is history. They shared that if it weren't for Tiffany, they wouldn't be where they are today.
Tiffany returned later on in the show where she belted out the power-ballads "All This Time" and her chart-topping single "Could've' Been," thus proving that her voice is as impressive and captivating as ever. She has only gotten better with time and experience.
She joined all the musical acts for a grand finale of "80s Baby," which was well-received.
The Verdict
Overall, Tiffany gave a stunning live performance at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, as part of the "Mixtape" Tour. This former teen queen is worth seeing live whenever she performs in town. She is a true vocal force of nature. Her live set garnered an A rating.
More about Tiffany, nassau coliseum, Mixtape, Tour, new kids on the block
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins Prefontaine Classic and sets facility record Special
Essential Science: AI generates 3D simulations of the universe
Review: Hugh Jackman lives out childhood dream at Madison Square Garden Special
Condemnations pour in over death of detained Venezuela navy officer
Tutankhamun sculpture's London auction sparks Egyptian outcry
At least 50 children wounded in Taliban attack on Kabul
Insect apocalypse: German bug watchers sound alarm
Kyoto mayor steps into #KimOhNo row over Kardashian line
Freak hail storm strikes Mexican city of Guadalajara
New health concern over zero-calorie sweeteners