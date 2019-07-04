Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Tiffany, former '80s teen queen, released her latest studio offering, "Pieces of Me" via the record label, Go On Then Records. She slows down the tempo a bit on "Waste of Time," while the title track "Pieces of Me" is a haunting power-ballad that features her dynamic voice. "King of Lies" is vivacious and liberating, while "Hey There" is a gorgeous piano-driven ballad. After the sassy "Heaven," it closes with the fun and upbeat "Heartbeat Away" and the infectious "The Fall." Pieces of Me is available on In other The Verdict Overall, Tiffany shines on her latest album, Pieces of Me. There is a great deal of variety on this project, and it proves that Tiffany is not afraid to be raw, honest and vulnerable. It is recommended for all fans of Tiffany and pop music since there is something in it for everybody. She is still at the top of her game musically and vocally. Pieces of Me is a triumph and it garners an A rating. To learn more about Tiffany, her music and tour dates, check out her It opens with the upbeat and spitfire "Worlds Away," and it is followed by the nonchalant "Feels Like a Storm," as well as the sassy and uptempo "Beautiful."She slows down the tempo a bit on "Waste of Time," while the title track "Pieces of Me" is a haunting power-ballad that features her dynamic voice. "King of Lies" is vivacious and liberating, while "Hey There" is a gorgeous piano-driven ballad.After the sassy "Heaven," it closes with the fun and upbeat "Heartbeat Away" and the infectious "The Fall."Pieces of Me is available on iTunes and on Spotify In other Tiffany news, as Digital Journal reported, she delivered a "fantastic" set at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island as part of the New Kids on the Block headlining "Mixtape" Tour.Overall, Tiffany shines on her latest album, Pieces of Me. There is a great deal of variety on this project, and it proves that Tiffany is not afraid to be raw, honest and vulnerable. It is recommended for all fans of Tiffany and pop music since there is something in it for everybody. She is still at the top of her game musically and vocally. Pieces of Me is a triumph and it garners an A rating.To learn more about Tiffany, her music and tour dates, check out her official website More about Tiffany, Pieces of Me, Album, Pop, Teen Tiffany Pieces of Me Album Pop Teen Queen Mixtape