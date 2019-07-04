Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Tiffany charms on latest pop album 'Pieces of Me' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Tiffany, former '80s teen queen, released her latest studio offering, "Pieces of Me" via the record label, Go On Then Records.
It opens with the upbeat and spitfire "Worlds Away," and it is followed by the nonchalant "Feels Like a Storm," as well as the sassy and uptempo "Beautiful."
She slows down the tempo a bit on "Waste of Time," while the title track "Pieces of Me" is a haunting power-ballad that features her dynamic voice. "King of Lies" is vivacious and liberating, while "Hey There" is a gorgeous piano-driven ballad.
After the sassy "Heaven," it closes with the fun and upbeat "Heartbeat Away" and the infectious "The Fall."
Pieces of Me is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
In other Tiffany news, as Digital Journal reported, she delivered a "fantastic" set at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island as part of the New Kids on the Block headlining "Mixtape" Tour.
The Verdict
Overall, Tiffany shines on her latest album, Pieces of Me. There is a great deal of variety on this project, and it proves that Tiffany is not afraid to be raw, honest and vulnerable. It is recommended for all fans of Tiffany and pop music since there is something in it for everybody. She is still at the top of her game musically and vocally. Pieces of Me is a triumph and it garners an A rating.
To learn more about Tiffany, her music and tour dates, check out her official website.
More about Tiffany, Pieces of Me, Album, Pop, Teen
 
Latest News
Top News
Trump Facebook ads used models and Japanese scenes to depict U.S.
New EU chief seeks 'smart advice' on first trip to Brussels
New Zealand slams Google over murder case gaffe
Olympic gold medalist Pernille Blume talks New York Breakers, ISL Special
Angered by police killing, Ethiopian-Israelis demand change
Putin meets pope, 'welcoming' populist govt during Italy trip
Michael Jackson fans sue in France over HBO documentary
Chatbots are revolutionizing retail: Interview Special
Dutch crime boss 'the Nose' gets life for five murders
Dutch Heineken kidnapper jailed for life for gangland murders