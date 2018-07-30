"The Bold and The Beautiful" actor Jacob Young delights on his new song "We Danced," which will appear on his forthcoming EP.
"We Danced" is dedicated to Young's wife, and his vocals are smooth, delicate and rumbling. It should become a staple at future wedding receptions. Its lyrics are pure poetry. This soap actor proves that he is one of the most underrated musicians in the contemporary country music scene.
This love ballad resonated well with his fans when he performed it live at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, this past April, as part of his intimate show with Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves.
In June of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Young made his inaugural appearance at the CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Verdict
Overall, Jacob Young delivers on "We Danced." There is something in it for everybody, especially couples. It is evident that country music comes naturally for Young. "We Danced" garners an A rating.
For more information on Jacob Young and his music, follow him on Twitter.