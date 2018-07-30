Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: This soap actor will blow you away with 'We Danced' love song Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
"The Bold and The Beautiful" actor Jacob Young delights on his new song "We Danced," which will appear on his forthcoming EP.
"We Danced" is dedicated to Young's wife, and his vocals are smooth, delicate and rumbling. It should become a staple at future wedding receptions. Its lyrics are pure poetry. This soap actor proves that he is one of the most underrated musicians in the contemporary country music scene.
This love ballad resonated well with his fans when he performed it live at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, this past April, as part of his intimate show with Scott Reeves and Emily Reeves.
In June of 2018, as Digital Journal reported, Young made his inaugural appearance at the CMA Music Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Verdict
Overall, Jacob Young delivers on "We Danced." There is something in it for everybody, especially couples. It is evident that country music comes naturally for Young. "We Danced" garners an A rating.
For more information on Jacob Young and his music, follow him on Twitter.
More about we danced, Jacob Young, The Bold and the Beautiful, Soap, Actor
 
Latest News
Top News
Becky Buller scores eight 2018 IBMA nominations
Review: Zac Brown Band honors Billy Joel, Charlie Daniels at Citi Field Special
Out-of-control Ontario fire closes in on Trans-Canada Highway
Amazon: Not our job to worry about fears we're killing retailers
Four tourists killed by armed attackers in Tajikistan
High tensions in Italy after series of racially-motivated attacks
Downloadable data on 3D guns temporarily blocked in Pennsylvania
Op-Ed: WIRED and Space.com bleat about NOT terraforming Mars
Facial recognition is set to disrupt agriculture
Exclusive premiere: 'A Lot More Love' music video by Nu-Blu Special